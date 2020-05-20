Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Issues ESG Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that it has issued its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report.



The report, which has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, provides an overview of Eagle’s strategic priorities and performance with respect to various environmental, social, and governance-related matters.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “Over the years, we have developed and expanded on various ESG-related initiatives which I believe have made Eagle a better corporate citizen. In particular, we have been able to improve emission efficiencies, create a better work environment, and increase transparency, to name a few. We are very pleased to be publishing our first-ever ESG Sustainability Report, which I believe will provide improved insights and context into the corporate actions and strategy across a number of areas that are vital to our business.”

The Report can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.eagleships.com .

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com .

