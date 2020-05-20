Megatel Homes is starting a COVID-19 Front Line Heroes Program

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Megatel Group is helping front line workers with their new mortgage payments. Aaron Ipour and Zach Ipour are the two founders.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megatel Homes is proud to announce that his company, is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing the Megatel COVID-19 Front Line Heroes Program.Through Megatel Group’s Front Line Heroes Program, medical professionals, police officers, and firefighters who buy a Megatel Home up until May 31, 2020, are eligible for a credit of six months on their new mortgage payment.In 2006, Aaron Ipour and Zach Ipour co-founded Megatel Group and started building new homes. Since then, the company has grown to be one of the largest new home construction companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.The company is happy to introduce the Front Line Heroes Program to better serve the local community.“It is our pleasure to help our heroes on the front line during this difficult time,” say the Ipour brothers.“It is our way of saying thank you for everything you do to keep us all safe.”For more information, please visit https://www.megatelhomes.com/ About Megatel HomesFounded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes, completed since its founding. The company is rapidly spreading throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.