Roost® Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

Recognized in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Risk Modeling and Loss Prevention for Insurance Report

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , the leader in Property Telematics for P&C insurance carriers, today announced it has been recognized as one of four companies in this year’s Cool Vendors in Risk Modeling and Loss Prevention for Insurance1 by Gartner.



According to this year’s report, “technology and service providers increasingly use data to provide property and casualty insurers with innovative solutions in areas such as risk modeling and loss prevention. TSPs can gain insights on how to succeed as they go to market in the insurance vertical from these Cool Vendor examples.” The report further states that “This Cool Vendors report looks specifically at technology and service providers (TSPs) that have entered the risk modeling and loss prevention space with an innovative business model or go-to-market strategy to differentiate their insurance vertical offering.”

Roost’s property telematics platform is disrupting the traditional property Insurance model through their suite of solutions including the smart Roost 9V battery that transforms smoke alarms, a smart water leak & freeze detector and a smart garage door sensor which provide peace-of-mind to homeowners and rich data to insurers. Most recently, Roost entered the commercial segment with Protection360, a commercial SMB loss prevention service incorporating 24/7 alert monitoring through a hardware kit connected to cellular and long-range wireless sensors to detect water leaks, smoke alarms, power outage and freezing temperatures. Roost delivers these easy to install commercial property solutions with a white-label mobile app and a cloud-based platform.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Risk Modeling and Loss Prevention for Insurance,” said Roost’s CEO, Roel Peeters. “It is a honor to be recognized by Gartner and we believe this provides validation for the work that we are doing through our Property Telematics solution to change the way insurers engage with their policyholders and mitigate property loss.”

Interested in reading the full report? Gartner subscribers can view the report here: https://www.gartner.com/document/3984597

1 Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Risk Modeling and Loss Prevention for Insurance”, James Ingham, Rajesh Narayan, May 4, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property Insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is in partnership with Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

Media Contacts: Rachael Henry Marketing, Roost +1 (408) 458-6209 Rachael@roostlabs.com