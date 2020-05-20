Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Will Reach USD 20 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket

Global e-commerce automotive aftermarket to grow at a CAGR of over 18% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 20 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket By E-Commerce Retail (Direct to Customer and Third-Party Retailers), By Parts (Steering & Suspension, Braking, Universal Joints, Hub Assemblies, Wipers, Gaskets, Filters, Spark Plug, Lighting, Interiors, Tires, and Others), By Offering (Service and Product), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket exceeded USD 8.5 Billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 20 Billion by 2026.

E-commerce automotive aftermarket offers online marketing and sales of nearly all the auto spare parts along with some automobile-related services. The market players offer their products to both customers and service professionals. The growth of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is majorly propelled owing to the extensive adoption of e-commerce services by the customers. Moreover, the swiftly emerging electric vehicle industry is projected to generate new avenues for market players in the upcoming years.

By e-commerce retail, the “third-party retailers” segment accounts for 95% of the total share of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket

In 2019, the third-party retailers held the remarkably major share under the e-commerce retail segment of the global aftermarket owing to the rising consumer preference for e-retailing companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, e-Bay, etc. These market players have been dedicated to enhancing the consumer experience by offering the same delivery, easy return, and cash-on-delivery services. Apart from this, these companies offer products and services at discounted prices when ordered in bulk. However, another category of the e-commerce retail segment, direct to customers, will witness a considerable CAGR in the coming years as the customers have started adopting a DIY (do-it-yourself) method for equipping automotive parts.

The Asia Pacific e-commerce automotive aftermarket is anticipating a lucrative growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific industry is witnessing a remarkable growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The regional market players, especially in China, are offering an effortless replacement of auto parts through online distribution channels. Moreover, the e-commerce automotive aftermarket players are dedicated to enhancing their online order management systems as well as focused to develop effective vendor and CRM management.

Some of the key players driving the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket are Advance Auto Parts, Denso Corporation, JC Whitney, Tire Rack.com, Flipkart, Amazon, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., Napa Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, e-bay Inc., Bosch, Arch Auto Parts, Pep Boys, Auto Anything, Rock Auto.com, Alibaba Group, CARiD, Auto Zone, and Sears, among others.

This report segments the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket as follows:

Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: E-Commerce Retail Segmentation Analysis

Direct to Customer

Third-Party Retailers

Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: SEGMENT Segmentation Analysis

Steering & Suspension

Ball Joints

Control Arms

Bearings/Seals

Sway Bar Links

Tie Rods

Coil Springs

Bushings

Braking

Rotor & Drum

Brake Pads

Hydraulics & Hardware

Universal Joints

Hub Assemblies

Wipers

Gaskets

Filters

Spark Plug

Lighting

Interiors

Tires

Others

Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: SEGMENT Segmentation Analysis

Service

Product

