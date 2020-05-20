Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Expected to Reach USD 15,000.00 Million By 2026, at a CAGR of 49%

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

Global artificial intelligence in medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49% and is anticipated to reach around USD 15,000.00 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Robot Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Connected Machines, Clinical Trial, Preliminary Diagnosis, Others), By End-User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Patient, Payer, Others), and By Technology (Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing, Speech Recognition, Decision Management, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global artificial intelligence in medicine market in 2019 was around USD 800.00 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49% and is anticipated to reach around USD 15,000.00 Million by 2026.

Artificial intelligence in medicine has the probable to expressively convert the character of the doctor and revolutionize the preparation of medicine. Across changed medical specialties, and discusses the strengths as well as challenges, involving to this emergent technology. Doctors, particularly those in management roles, the necessity to be responsive to quickly AI is evolving in health, therefore they remain ready to main the modification essential for its acceptance through the health system. The AI is effective as persons in the analysis of various medical situations, and some cases, additional effective. Artificial intelligence in medicine is the usage of compound algorithms and software to emulate hominid thought in the inquiry of complex medical data. Exactly, AI is the skill for computer systems to estimated assumptions without thru human input.

The company manufacturing with the excellence of formulation analysis, analysis, testing, selection the artificial intelligence in medicine some of the key players operating in the artificial intelligence in medicine market include bay LabsInc, Welltok, CloudMedx Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Nvidia Corporation, Enclitic, Next IT Corp., General Electric, General Vision, Google Inc, IBM Corporation, iCarbonX, Koninklijke Philips, maxQ, Microsoft, and others.

The growing application of artificial intelligence in the field of drug discovery. Growth of artificial intelligence in medicine consumes related to the development of AI programs intended to assist and help clinicians in making satisfying decisions, and the estimate of outcomes. They are designed to support health care employees in their daily duties, supplementary with responsibilities that trust on the influence of files and knowledge.

By component, the Artificial intelligence in medicine market is segmented as hardware, software, service. Artificial intelligence in medicine is the usage of compound procedures and software to match human thought in the analysis of complex medical files. Exactly, artificial intelligence is the facility for computer systems to estimated assumptions without direct human input.

By Application, artificial intelligence in the medicine market is segmented as preliminary diagnosis,robot-assisted surgery, connected machines, virtual nursing assistants, clinical trial, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, others. Artificial intelligence in medicine used in fraud detection has increased owing to the growing frequency of healthcare fraud that consumes controlled to greater problems for the healthcare manufacturing as well as compensation organization. The fraud includes misrepresentation and the intended proposal of false claims.

ByEnd-User, the artificial intelligence in the medicine market is a segmented as healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, patient, payer, others. Artificial intelligence in medicine use of automatic algorithms to achieve tasks which usually depend on humanoid intelligence. The use of artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology company takes redefined how scientists progress new drugs, diseases, and more.

By Technology, the artificial intelligence in medicine market is segmented as querying method, natural language processing, context-aware processing, speech recognition, decision management, others. Artificial intelligence in medicine is progressively actuality accepted through the healthcare company, and several of the greatest moving Artificial intelligence applications influence natural language processing (NLP). Put, NLP is a particular branch of AI focused on the analysis and operation of human-generated written data.

This report segments the artificial intelligence in medicine market as follows:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Connected Machines

Clinical Trial

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others(Dosage Error Reduction, Cybersecurity, Etc.)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patient

Payer

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Speech Recognition

Decision Management

Others(Biometrics, AI Modeling, Etc.)

