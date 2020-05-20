Myriad Receives FDA Approval of BRACAnalysis CDx® as a Companion Diagnostic for Lynparza® in HRR-mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the BRACAnalysis CDx® test for use as a companion diagnostic by healthcare professionals to identify men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who are eligible for treatment with Lynparza® (olaparib). Lynparza is approved for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed following prior treatment with enzalutamide or abiraterone. Lynparza is a novel PARP inhibitor jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) and Merck, known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada.



“This approval is our seventh regulatory approval for BRACAnalysis CDx in support of Lynparza and further demonstrates our commitment to improve the lives of patients with cancer,” said Nicole Lambert, president Myriad Oncology and Women’s Health. “The BRACAnalysis CDx test provides clinicians with the vital information needed to quickly match patients with an appropriate treatment option.”

BRACAnalysis CDx is the only FDA-approved germline test to identify men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, a subpopulation of HRR gene mutations. In the PROfound trial, patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have HRR gene mutations had a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful improvement of radiographic progression-free survival when treated with Lynparza versus abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide.

“Studies have demonstrated that PARP inhibitors are highly effective in men with BRCA1/BRCA2 mutations, in addition to other mutations in HRR pathways. Once we identify who these men are, they will have more options for treatment,” said Todd Cohen, M.D., board-certified urologist and vice president of Medical Affairs for Myriad Urology. “NCCN guidelines recommend that men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer undergo genetic testing alongside an assessment of HRR gene mutations in the tumor.”

The collaboration between Myriad and AstraZeneca began in 2007 and has resulted in eight regulatory approvals for BRACAnalysis CDx and myChoice CDx enabling more patients to benefit from treatment with olaparib.

About Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men and is associated with a significant mortality rate. In men with mCRPC, their prostate cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body despite the use of androgen-deprivation therapy to block the action of male sex hormones. An estimated 20 to 30 percent of men with advanced prostate cancer will develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84 percent of these men will have metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Of men with no metastases at CRPC diagnosis, 33 percent are likely to develop metastases within two years. Despite advances in treatment for men with mCRPC, five-year survival is low and extending survival remains a key goal for treating these men.

About BRACAnalysis CDx®

BRACAnalysis CDx is an in vitro diagnostic device intended for the qualitative detection and classification of variants in the protein coding regions and intron/exon boundaries of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes using genomic DNA obtained from whole blood specimens collected in EDTA. Single nucleotide variants and small insertions and deletions (indels) are identified by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Sanger sequencing. Large deletions and duplications in BRCA1 and BRCA2 are detected using multiplex PCR. Results of the test are used as an aid in identifying cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants, who are or may become eligible for treatment with Lynparza® (olaparib). Detection of deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 variants by the BRACAnalysis CDx test in ovarian cancer patients is also associated with enhanced progression-free survival (PFS) from Zejula™ (niraparib) maintenance therapy. This assay is for professional use only and is to be performed only at Myriad Genetic Laboratories, a single laboratory site located at 320 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Learn more at

www.bracanalysiscdx.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Lynparza is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca.

