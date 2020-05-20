The Politics of War and Peace in Afghanistan is Bad for Healthcare Sector During COVID-19, states AHMADZAI

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent formation of coalition government in Afghanistan, the people have seen spike in violence in the war-torn country. Meladul Haq Ahmadzai says this is mainly due to scaring off businesses and to keep the war continuous in the poor country.



Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems recently announced the development of new healthcare technology for hospitals is now rethinking whether it is a good time to help the healthcare sector in Afghanistan.

He says, “Some officials in the government are fooling the foreign people to continue to fight in Afghanistan.” He adds, “They have been playing this game for a very long time and western people do not get it.”

With the latest COVID-19 virus, many people in the country cannot even buy food let alone pay for medical treatment, signals Ahmadzai. As of today, Afghanistan reports 7,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Afghanistan’s previous war lords came together to unite President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah within the new government. Ahmadzai says, “This is a clear example of the trick that these leaders have been playing with Afghans and western people – one day they dispute and the next day they talk about peace.”

Taleam Systems is a business based in Canada and specializes in computer support for medical clinics and hospitals. The business recently saw the need to develop new healthcare technology for Afghanistan, but ongoing fighting is a concern.

With the recent signing of coalition government in Afghanistan, the people have seen an increase in violence in the country this month.

“The Afghan people wish for President Donald Trump to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan swiftly in order to get durable peace,” echoes Ahmadzai. Yesterday, Trump said that America’s goal was never to win in Afghanistan.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is the CEO of Taleam Systems based in Canada. To learn more about Taleam Systems computer services for hospitals and clinics, visit www.taleamsystems.com

Media Contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai



melad@taleamsystems.com

613-521-9229