Marigold PR Announces Agenda for Free-to-Attend Virtual Global Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference on May 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold PR is proud to announce the conference agenda for its highly anticipated free global Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference (WWC Conference) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The WWC Conference is a unique opportunity for cannabis professionals to connect and engage with a global network of over 40 industry experts from the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, the U.K., and more.

The one-day event focuses on the feminine cannabis experience while providing access to valuable market insights, professional networking, collaboration and learning opportunities. Those interested in attending the WWC Conference are encouraged to register online as space is limited.

Participants will have exclusive access to informative seminars on relevant industry topics, including womxn in leadership, cultivation, diversity, patient insights, compliant marketing, and more. Speakers include Susan Chapelle, Trina Fraser, Lisa Harun, Rosy Mondin, Jamie Pearson, Tracy Ryan, and Ulla Haaning Singapuri. A complete list of speakers and topics is available on the WWC Conference website.

“This year, the WWC Conference is a free event, bringing the global community together to move their business forward during a challenging time,” says Katie Pringle, co-founder of Marigold PR. “We encourage the cannabis industry to join us to network, connect and learn from top industry experts.”

The WWC Conference is pleased to have over 20 event partners; media partners include Detonate Cannabis Agency, Grow Opportunity, CFN Media Group, CannabisNewsWire, Cannabis Prospect Magazine, The Rise, Canndora, The Cannabis Marketer and The Her(B) Life. Community partners include Prohibition Partners Live, Shatterizer, Cori, Weed Mama, CanWeedine, Grow Sisters, Kelsey Cannabis, Mimi Cannabis, Alpha Woman, entOURage Network, Mothers Mary, Cannabis Retailer, Kantoka, Root Creative, SheCann, Cannabis Canada Buzz and Symposia. Opportunities are still available for media and community partners.

Register now for the free WWC Conference at https://wwcconference.com/. To view the conference agenda, click here.

Follow the #WWCConference on Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.

