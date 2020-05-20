Minister Creed welcomes GLAS top payments (GLAS PLUS)

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D, today welcomed the news that his Department has issued GLAS PLUS payments amounting to over €675,000 to 3,200 GLAS farmers.

These payments are made to farmers who, as part of their GLAS contract, have undertaken to deliver additional GLAS actions that have the potential to deliver a higher environmental dividend.

These GLAS PLUS payments come hot on the heels of the 2019 GLAS balance payments which commenced on 16 April, almost a month ahead of schedule. These payments will strengthen the financial standing of Irish farmers already challenged by the COVID-19 crisis. To date over 93% of GLAS farmers have received their 2019 balance payment, amounting to a total value of almost €28m. Since the start of GLAS in 2015 farmers have received payments valued at over €800m under the scheme.

Minister Creed commented on the effective response of his Department to the current crisis and on the prompt delivery on payment commitments in challenging working conditions. These payments will strengthen the financial standing of Irish farmers already challenged by the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister Creed stated, “I welcome the news that GLAS continues to exceed its delivery targets. My Department’s flexible response to the COVID-19 crisis has ensured that farmers receive their payments on time, and in many cases ahead of schedule. GLAS payments will continue to issue each week as outstanding case issues are resolved.”

All GLAS participants are reminded that GLAS 1 and 2 participation will continue until 31 December 2020 and GLAS 3 will continue until 31 December 2021.

Note for editors

2020 advance payments are scheduled to commence in mid-November.

There are currently approximately 48,500 active participants in the GLAS scheme and over 93% of farmers eligible for payment have received all payments due and are fully up to date with payments;

GLAS participants are reminded that GLAS 1 and 2 participation will continue until 31 December 2020 and GLAS 3 will continue until 31 December 2021.

DAFM runs a dedicated GLAS helpline which can be contacted at on Tel: 0761 064451.

ENDS

Date Released: 20 May 2020