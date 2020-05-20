Coronavirus: Kenya scales up testing to combat COVID-19 May 19, 2020

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 51 new positive cases of Covid – 19 in the last 24 hours, from a sample of 1,933 bringing the total number to 963.

“We have also discharged 22 patients bringing the number of total recoveries to 358, while the death toll still remains at 50,” the CS said when he gave the country’s status report during the daily media briefing at Afya House.

Out of the confirmed cases 19 are female while 32 are male, both aged between 2 years and 63 years.

“We are committed to fighting this pandemic before it overruns our system, the CS noted after outlining strategies the ministry is undertaking to control the pandemic.