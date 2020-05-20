PR appoints new PRODEL, ENDE boards

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 20 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday appointed new boards of directors for the Public Electricity Production Company (PRODEL, EP :) and for the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE, EP).,

According to a note from the Civil House, Joaquim Ventura, was appointed the chairperson of the Board of Directors, of the new management of PRODEL, EP, by Presidential Decree.

The company's board of directors also includes Pedro Eduardo Manuel Afonso, Executive Director; Euclides Morais de Brito, Executive Director; Benício Pedro Machado, Executive Director; and Rosa Afonso Miguel, Executive Director.

Francisco de Maria de Meireles Vasconcelos Júnior was appointed Non-Executive Director, the same position as Emanuela Bernardett Afonso Vieira Lopes.

These individuals occupy the places left by José António Neto (CEO), Job Feca Martins Vilinga (Administrator for the Thermal Production Area), Pedro Eduardo Manuel Afonso (Administrator for the Water Production Area), Mário Alberto Mendonça da Silva (Administrator for Commercial and Regulatory Affairs), Judite Nazaré dos Santos Lemos Rosa (Administrator for the Finance and Information Technology Area), Francisco de Maria de Meireles Vasconcelos Júnior (Non-Executive Director) and Emanuela Bernardett Afonso Vieira Lopes (Non-Executive Director) .

According to the note from the Civil House, all of these entities left for "convenience of service".

In another Decree, João Lourenço appointed Hélder de Jesus Garcia Adão, to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENDE, EP.

João de Deus Pereira Furtado, Executive Director, was also appointed; Pedro Estêvão Buca, Executive Director; Manuel de Jesus Neto Adão, Executive Director; and Isabel Augusto dos Santos, Executive Director.

The new board of ENDE, EP. also includes Mário Alberto Mendonça da Silva, Non-Executive Director; and João Simão Manuel da Silva, Non-Executive Director.

The board replaces the previous Board of Directors, led by Ruth do Nascimento Cardoso de Almeida Safeca.

It also included Hélder de Jesus Garcia Adão, Executive Director; João de Deus Pereira Furtado, Executive Director; Manuel de Jesus Neto Adão, Executive Director; Carlos Alberto dos Reis Ferreira, Executive Director; Leonídio Gustavo Ferreira de Ceita, Non-Executive Director; and João Simão Manuel da Silva, Non-Executive Director, all dismissed this Tuesday.

Also for convenience of public service, the holder of the Executive Branch dismissed Ângelo Sebastião Filipe, from the position of Executive Director of the Public Water Company - EPAL.

In his place, he appointed Venceslau Txindji Chissupa, to the position of Executive Director of the Public Water Company.