Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,326 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Member of Executive Council (MEC) Debbie Schäfer on date for reopening schools during Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown

South African Government Download logo

We welcome the announcement by the Minister of Basic Education regarding the date for the return of learners – 1 June for Grade 7s and 12s.

It has been extremely difficult for the WCED to make preparations without a final approved date. Nevertheless, we have been doing a lot of work in preparation for the opening of schools which I shall outline in more detail from tomorrow.

There are still a number of details to be worked out, but we shall do that with the DBE in the coming days, always with the safety of our officials, school staff, and learners uppermost in our minds.

We are also very pleased that the National School Nutrition Programme will commence for all learners when schools reopen. This nutritional support has been sorely missed.

Issued by:  Western Cape Education  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Member of Executive Council (MEC) Debbie Schäfer on date for reopening schools during Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.