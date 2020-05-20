Global Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Market Opportunities And Strategies

Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic snack food manufacturing market is expected to grow from $10.6 billion in 2019 and to $10.9 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of about 3%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $16 billion in 2023 at rate of 13.6%. The growth in spending capacity of end users coupled with the growing health consciousness and rising consumption of organic foods by the populace is driving the market. This is owed to harmful side effects of conventional snacks including increasing calorie content, increasing obesity, and less nutritional benefits. However, the high cost of production is anticipated to hinder the growth of the organic snack food manufacturing market.

The organic snack food manufacturing market consists of sales of non-GMO nutritional food items and related services. Organic snack foods are manufactured using organically certified ingredients that do not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and artificial additives. Organic snack food contains healthy nutrients and ingredients such as minerals, proteins, and vitamins. For example, nutritious and gluten-free items which include tortilla chips, corn chips, potato chips, chocolates, raisins, bagel, pretzels, cookies, and pancakes, made from organic ingredients are termed as organic snack food.

The global organic snack food manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Fruit Snacks & Dried Fruit Snacks; Puffs & Chips; Energy Bar; Meat Snacks; Others.

By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets; Online Retailers; Food and Drink Specialists Stores; Convenience Stores.

By Geography: The global organic snack food manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American organic snack food manufacturing market accounts for the largest share in the global organic snack food manufacturing market.

Trends In The Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Market

Many food manufacturers are making new and healthy snack launches by reducing the use of artificial colors and increasingly using natural ingredients in order to meet the consumer requirements for healthier and natural ingredients.

Markets Covered: Global Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Market

Data Segmentations: Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Market Organizations Covered: Sprout; My Super Foods; Clif Bar & Company; Annies Homegrown Inc; NurturMe; Navitas Organics; YummyEarth, Inc.; Utz Quality Food, LLC; Eat Real; Creative Snacks Co.; Hain Celestial; AMCON; Amy’s Kitchen; Clif Bar and Company

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, organic snack food manufacturing market customer information, organic snack food manufacturing market product/service analysis – product examples, organic snack food manufacturing market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global organic snack food manufacturing market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the organic snack food manufacturing market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Organic Snack Food Manufacturing Sector: The report reveals where the global organic snack food manufacturing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

