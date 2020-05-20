Brandon Patton - Tri Cities Real Estate

Brandon Patton Brandon Patton Realtor List your Home for Sale

RICHLAND , WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Patton with Tri Cities Real Estate Market Leaders offers a unique way of doing business with a Realtor. If you live in Eastern Washington in the Tri Cities area then you are fortunate that you can take advantage of Real Estate Market Leaders listing promotion. As the Designated Broker and Owner of Tri Cities Real Estate Market Leaders, Brandon Patton noticed that most of his clients were selling their home to buy another home in the same area. He decided that it seemed like a good idea to set up a local Tri Cities Real Estate office that specialized in saving clients money.If you are thinking about selling your home to buy another home then Brandon Patton can save you thousands. When Brandon Patton list a Home for Sale in Tri Cities he only charges a 1% listing fee to clients. He helps his clients get pre approved for their next purchase and makes moving easy. When people Google search, " Tri Cities Homes for Sale " their first impression of the home will determine if the potential buyer schedules an appointment to look at the home in person. Therefore, it is critical that when you list your home for sale in Tri Cities that you hire a Realtor that understands how to make your home look good online. Every time Brandon Patton list a home for sale in Tri Cities his listings get a full drone video tour and professional Real Estate photography to make potential buyers fall in love with the home before they even get a chance to see the home in person.When you decide to sell your home in Tri Cities and upgrade to a new home you should hire a local Realtor who understands the Real Estate Market. Brandon Patton has sold over 500 homes in Tri Cities and he has lived in Tri Cities for over 30 years. Therefore, he will know exactly how much you should list your home for sale and how to recognize a good deal on your next purchase. Pricing your home right is critical. If you list your home for to much money it will sit on the market with no activity and potential buyers will feel like its over priced as it ages on the Tri Cities Real Estate Market. However, if you price your home to low you will feel like you left money on the table that could have been used on your next home purchase. Brandon Patton will create a detailed report that shows you what your comps look like in the local area that you live. For Example, if you live in one of the popular subdivisions in Tri Cities such as Horn Rapids or Canyon Lakes then Brandon Patton will find recent sales in that area to use as comparable sales. Your report will show homes that are the Same SQFT, Year Built, Same Condition and Similar Location. When you are selling your home in Tri Cities it is also important to think about the selling process from a buyers perspective. Therefore, Brandon Patton will also send you listings that are for sale that potential buyers would be looking at if they had to choose between your home or another home. For Example, if your home is located in West Pasco and he list your home for sale at $350,000 he will send you all of the similar Homes for Sale in West Pasco Priced between $325,000 and $375,000. When you look at the West Pasco Homes for Sale in order from Highest Price to lowest price you can see where your home should fit into the line up of listings. If you think about it from a buyers prospective you will be able to ask yourself, "If I had to buy a home for sale in West Pasco for $350,000 then what home would I choose?"It's important to be very specific when you look at the Tri Cities Real Estate Market. Houses that are for Sale in West Pasco will have a different price than houses that are for sale in West Richland. For Example, if you are looking at new construction from a popular builder such as Pahlisch Homes or New Traditions you will notice that the same floor plan and the same lot size with the same builder will sell for more in West Richland than it will in West Pasco. Being familiar with the local market and the conditions is important. The location of the house will dramatically impact the sales price.If you are thinking about selling your home and buying another home in Tri Cities then interview Brandon Patton with Tri Cities Real Estate Market Leaders. He has owned a Real Estate Company in Tri Cities for a long time and he is familiar with the community and how to run a business. Also, Brandon Patton is a veteran of foreign war with two tours in Iraq so he understands customer service and professionalism. He is an MBA graduate and puts his clients happiness before anything else. If you decide that you no longer want to sell your home then Brandon Patton will let you our of your contract and take your house for the Tri Cities Real Estate Market no questions asked. You will not find a negative review on his Zillow profile and you will be happy with your results when you list your home for sale or buyer a home for sale and hire Brandon Patton as your Realtor.

Sample Video Tour when you listing your Home for Sale in Tri Cities