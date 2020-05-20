Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,324 in the last 365 days.

Bridgestone Announces Temporary Phased Shutdown of Plants in Japan

Tokyo (MAY 20, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced a temporary phased shutdown of its Plants in Japan, due to the market situation and decline in the demand.

Name of plant Location Main products Shutdown Period
Kurume Plant Fukuoka Tires for Passenger Cars May 28 to June 1
Tires for Aircraft May 24 to 25, May 27 to June 1, June 3 to 4, and June 6 to 7
Tokyo AC Tire Plant Tokyo New and Retread Tires for Aircraft May 24 to 25, May 27 to 29, May 31 to June 2, June 4 and June 6 to 8
Nasu Plant Tochigi Tires for Passenger Cars, Motorcycles May 28 to June 1
Hikone Plant Shiga Tires for Passenger Cars May 28 to 31
Tosu Plant Saga Tires for Passenger Cars
Tochigi Plant Tochigi Tires for Passenger Cars, Trucks and Buses May 28 to June 1
Amagi Plant Fukuoka Tires for Trucks and Buses
Hofu Plant Yamaguchi Tires for Passenger Cars, Off-the-road Tires for Mining and Construction Vehicles
Kumamoto Plant *1 *2 Kumamoto Rubber Tracks May 26 to 31
Hydraulic Hose May 29 to 31
Seki Plant *1 Gifu Hydraulic Hose May 28 to 31
Iwata Plant *3 Shizuoka Precision Components for Office May 26 to June 4
Equipment and Anti-vibration Rubber May 16 to 17, May 23 to 24, May 29 to 31, June 6 to 7, and June 14
Saga Plant Saga Steel Code May 28 to June 1

*1 Production lines other than Hydraulic Hose and Rubber Tracks will remain its operation. *2 Production lines of Rubber Tracks has different shutdown periods depending on the product type. *3 Production lines other than Anti-vibration and part of Precision Components for Office will remain its operation

As the company carefully monitors the coronavirus situation, it is continuing to take action in all aspects of operations to ensure the health and safety of our employees while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.

About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

You just read:

Bridgestone Announces Temporary Phased Shutdown of Plants in Japan

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.