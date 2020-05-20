Bridgestone Announces Temporary Phased Shutdown of Plants in Japan

Tokyo (MAY 20, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced a temporary phased shutdown of its Plants in Japan, due to the market situation and decline in the demand.

Name of plant Location Main products Shutdown Period Kurume Plant Fukuoka Tires for Passenger Cars May 28 to June 1 Tires for Aircraft May 24 to 25, May 27 to June 1, June 3 to 4, and June 6 to 7 Tokyo AC Tire Plant Tokyo New and Retread Tires for Aircraft May 24 to 25, May 27 to 29, May 31 to June 2, June 4 and June 6 to 8 Nasu Plant Tochigi Tires for Passenger Cars, Motorcycles May 28 to June 1 Hikone Plant Shiga Tires for Passenger Cars May 28 to 31 Tosu Plant Saga Tires for Passenger Cars Tochigi Plant Tochigi Tires for Passenger Cars, Trucks and Buses May 28 to June 1 Amagi Plant Fukuoka Tires for Trucks and Buses Hofu Plant Yamaguchi Tires for Passenger Cars, Off-the-road Tires for Mining and Construction Vehicles Kumamoto Plant *1 *2 Kumamoto Rubber Tracks May 26 to 31 Hydraulic Hose May 29 to 31 Seki Plant *1 Gifu Hydraulic Hose May 28 to 31 Iwata Plant *3 Shizuoka Precision Components for Office May 26 to June 4 Equipment and Anti-vibration Rubber May 16 to 17, May 23 to 24, May 29 to 31, June 6 to 7, and June 14 Saga Plant Saga Steel Code May 28 to June 1

*1 Production lines other than Hydraulic Hose and Rubber Tracks will remain its operation. *2 Production lines of Rubber Tracks has different shutdown periods depending on the product type. *3 Production lines other than Anti-vibration and part of Precision Components for Office will remain its operation

As the company carefully monitors the coronavirus situation, it is continuing to take action in all aspects of operations to ensure the health and safety of our employees while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.