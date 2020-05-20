DMG Provides Positive Business Outlook, Raises Self-Mining Compute Power Target

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, is pleased to present its new corporate presentation including the Company‘s updated operational business outlook.



In advance of its conference call tomorrow, DMG is providing an update on its outlook and plans for the fiscal years 2020 to 2023. DMG has raised its financial expectations to reflect stronger than anticipated market developments, with an expectation that trends will continue to significantly favor DMG’s business model in the years ahead, while remaining competitive in an increasingly innovation driven and energy cost dependent bitcoin mining industry.

The Company expects its self-mining compute power to increase following the strong growth in bitcoin price. As a result, the Company is now raising its business projections accordingly.

Increasing self-mining compute power will require the Company to secure sufficient capital through equity, debt, or joint ventures in order to purchase additional miners, add more megawatt capacity to the Company’s existing mining facility, and potentially acquire a second or third mining facility.

Self-Mining Division

DMG intends to expand its self-mining efforts with a goal to becoming one of the largest North American bitcoin mining companies by compute power. DMG will continue its strategy to blend self-mining with hosted mining for third-party clients. This model allows the Company to earn consistent revenues from hosting, and at the same time benefit from surges in BTC value from self-mining. DMG forecasts that approximately 65% of its mining capacity at its facility will be for self-mining by the end of 2021.

DMG’s forward-looking forecasts are based on adding self-mining compute power on a consistent basis over the next three years. DMG will acquire mining hardware at regular intervals (subject to securing sufficient capital to make such purchases) to ensure that the fleet includes the most efficient hardware available at all times and to avoid the need to replace the entire fleet simultaneously in the future.

Hosted Mining

DMG currently serves a variety of hosted mining clients and intends to significantly grow its hosted mining operations by encouraging existing clients to upgrade their miners, and to add additional hosted mining clients through its business development and marketing efforts.

Other Business Divisions

DMG continues to develop and license its proprietary software products including Mine Manager, Blockseer, and Walletscore, and is currently working to merge Blockseer and Walletscore into a single platform. In the near future, DMG will provide more comprehensive details on these software products.

‘Wazabi’ is still in the early stages of development and has not yet been commercialized. Soon DMG will also provide more comprehensive details on Wazabi’s progress and outlook.

Competitive Advantage

DMG owns its own 84MW substation and currently has in place infrastructure to support 45MW of mining. DMG’s mining team is one of the most experienced globally, and its Mine Manager software ensures tremendous data centre uptime and efficient service and maintenance processes.

DMG expects to employ various methods in order to expand its self-mining and hosted mining capacity. These may include outright purchasing of mining hardware, financing, or strategic partnerships with various OEM manufacturers and investors.

Conference Call

Daniel Reitzik, the Company‘s CEO, states: “We look forward to providing our shareholders, partners, and other stakeholders with an update on the Company’s current and future efforts. Please join us tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. PST by logging on to: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81091822055?pwd=N2Y1MWJ0SmwzZ0NkK091cy91TnNwdz09

-Password: 851780”

DMG intends to share its new presentation and to explain and discuss its recently announced new mining overview. (To access PDF versions of both documents, please go to www.dmgblockchain.com/investors ). The Company will host a presentation on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PST, and DMG’s CEO Dan Reitzik, COO Sheldon Bennett, and CTO Adrian Glover will provide a more detailed business update during that call.

To join the event, please use the above-mentioned Zoom link (and please call in approximately 10 minutes in advance to participate in the live call). Alternatively, you will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call afterwards by accessing an archived version of the call on the Company‘s website (to submit questions before the call to management, please email John Martin at investors@dmgblockchain.com ).

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a diversified cryptocurrency and blockchain platform company that is focused on the two primary opportunities in the sector – mining public blockchains and applying permissioned blockchain technology. DMG focuses on mining bitcoin, providing hosting services for industrial mining clients, earning revenues from block rewards and transaction fees, developing data analytics and forensic software products, working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement to provide technical expertise. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry, with previous experience working at Bitfury, PwC, EY, Cisco and UBS.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Daniel Reitzik, CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

DMG's forward-looking projections are based on securing necessary financing through equity, debt or joint venture structures in order to finance required investments for new mining equipment until 2023 and beyond. Currently, the Company does not have sufficient capital or financing available to complete the entire expansion through 2023 and plans to seek the required funds in the relevant fiscal periods. However, DMG may face difficulties obtaining sufficient financing and in a timely manner to support the Company's future growth goals. If DMG is unable to raise additional working capital, then DMG might be unable to fully fund its expansion and to otherwise execute its outlined and projected growth plan.

The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG’s business.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoins from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

