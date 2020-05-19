Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A301968

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/18/20 at 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street, Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Karen Cunningham

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/18/20 at approximately 1920 hours Vermont State Police responded to the

area of Water Street in Northfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon

arrival Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was

identified as Karen Cunningham of Northfield. A subsequent investigation

revealed that Cunningham was impaired by alcohol while operating the vehicle at

the time of the crash. Cunningham was taken into custody and transported to the

Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear at the

Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/16/20 to answer to the charge

of Driving Under the Influence. She was later released into the care and custody

of a friend.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.