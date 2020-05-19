Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,313 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A301968

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                         

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191         

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/20 at 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street, Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Karen Cunningham                                                   

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/18/20 at approximately 1920 hours Vermont State Police responded to the

area of Water Street in Northfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon

arrival Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was

identified as Karen Cunningham of Northfield. A subsequent investigation

revealed that Cunningham was impaired by alcohol while operating the vehicle at

the time of the crash. Cunningham was taken into custody and transported to the

Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear at the

Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/16/20 to answer to the charge

of Driving Under the Influence. She was later released into the care and custody

of a friend.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/20 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.