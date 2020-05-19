Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301968
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/18/20 at 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street, Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Karen Cunningham
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/18/20 at approximately 1920 hours Vermont State Police responded to the
area of Water Street in Northfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon
arrival Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was
identified as Karen Cunningham of Northfield. A subsequent investigation
revealed that Cunningham was impaired by alcohol while operating the vehicle at
the time of the crash. Cunningham was taken into custody and transported to the
Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear at the
Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/16/20 to answer to the charge
of Driving Under the Influence. She was later released into the care and custody
of a friend.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/20 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Rt 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P: (802)229-9191
F: (802)229-2648