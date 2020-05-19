Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross, Serving as Chairperson Volunteer Medical Liason for Newport Beach Covid Safe Commerce Task Force
The coronavirus crisis has taken the nation and world by surprise, delivering a health and economic impact not seen in lifetimes. Now months into the pandemic, the topic of deep concern has been how (and when) to safely come out of the various lockdowns and quarantines, while still trying to balance the need to restore economic stability. In Orange County, CA, the Newport Beach Covid Safe Commerce Task Force is the designated medical and business consortium for advising community and officials on the safe re-opening of public and private places of business and congress. Dr. Jeffrey Gross, M.D. is one of the well-respected medical experts on the committee, serving as its Chairperson Volunteer Medical Liason. This responsibility is being taken very seriously.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve in this important role here in Orange County where I hope to be able to add meaningful value to the Newport Beach Covid Safe Commerce Task Force, and the greater community commented Dr. Gross. “Re-opening commerce is something which must be approached conservatively and with caution, or all of the work done to slow the spread of the virus could be potentially reversed. We can make it through this together.”
According to Dr. Gross, the consortium panel reviews and analyzes federal, state, and local guidance and epidemiological trends to recommend safe patterns of social and business re-integration. The group meets remotely and provides ongoing volunteer support to the citizens and patrons of Newport Beach, and beyond. Dr. Gross and his team are also providing support on successful Covid-19 testing, segregation and care for vulnerable patients and citizens, and surveillance for a possible second spike in Covid cases.
Dr. Gross is a board-certified and spine fellowship-trained neurological surgeon who operates the SPINE clinic in Newport Beach, CA. He focuses on acute and chronic spine problems, including back and neck pain, spine, brain and head injuries, pinched nerves, and complex spinal and disc derangements. He has close to three decades of experience and is a graduate of George Washington University School of Medicine, and he completed residencies and fellowships at the University of California Irvine and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Gross has served veterans at the Long Beach, Phoenix, and Albuquerque V.A. Hospitals.
