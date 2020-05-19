Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces May Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of May 2020. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is May 26, 2020, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of May 28, 2020. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is May 28, 2020.  

Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.08501 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.05221 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.05201 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.06001 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.08301 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.08301 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.08851 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.08501 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.05401 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.11811 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $0.0780 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $0.0650 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $0.0760 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0585 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $0.0278 05/28/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$ 0.0177 05/28/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Managed Duration Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units IGB $0.06021 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.06501 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $0.0940 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0580 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units FLOT $0.0297 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLOT.U US$ 0.0375 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLOT.B $0.0365 05/27/2020 06/05/2020 Monthly
 

 		          
Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN $0.0417 05/29/2020 06/12/2020 Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $0.0417 05/29/2020 06/12/2020 Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $0.1146 05/29/2020 06/12/2020 Monthly

            

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. 

