Consumer Guide on Mortgage Relief Options

SAINT PAUL, MN – Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley shares new information about mortgage relief – including delayed and reduced monthly payment options - for homeowners with federally backed loans seeking to obtain mortgage assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship for millions of American homeowners and thousands across Minnesota,” said Commissioner Kelley.

“This information will help homeowners make important decisions about their financial obligation, mortgage assistance and their rights to pause or delay certain mortgage payments in these challenging times,” said Commissioner Kelley. “For those with federally backed loans, this is valuable information.”

The new information clarifies borrowers’ rights to mortgage payment forbearance and foreclosure protection, for homeowners with federally backed loans, under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Presented in the form of a Consumer Relief Guide [PDF] [link], the information is published by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, of which the Minnesota Department of Commerce is a member, and the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

For example, a borrower of a federally backed mortgage loan who is experiencing a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to obtain a 180-day pause in paying their mortgage or temporarily lower mortgage payments.

Mortgage forbearance or mortgage relief is a temporary reduction or suspension of monthly payments and is not loan forgiveness. Borrowers still need to repay any missed or reduced payments in the future. However, while in forbearance, partial payments are acceptable and will reduce the amount owed in the future.

Under the CARES Act, there are no fees associated with obtaining forbearance. Consumers are warned to be wary of anyone offering help with forbearance for a fee.

Additionally, foreclosure actions are frozen until June 30, 2020 on loans federally backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD, which includes single family FHA loans and reverse mortgage HECM loans.

Loan types that are federally backed include:

Conventional loans purchased or securitized by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Federal Housing Administration (FHA), including Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), including USDA Direct and USDA Guaranteed

Privately held loans are not eligible for forbearance relief under the CARES Act, however consumers should still contact their mortgage servicer to ask about assistance programs.

If you have a question, contact the Commerce Department’s Consumer Services Center at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a federal agency charged with regulating and overseeing the consumer lending industry, which includes credit cards, home loans, auto loans, student loans and other slices of the financial sector. For more information, visit consumerfinance.gov.

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors is the national organization of bank regulators from all 50 states. State regulators supervise 79% of all U.S. banks and are the primary supervisor of non-depository financial services.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce regulates state-chartered financial institutions and other financial services, including nonbank mortgage originators and servicers. The Commerce Financial Institutions Division is accredited as a bank supervisory agency by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors and conducts examinations of financial institutions supervised by the Department of Commerce.

