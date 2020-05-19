Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.45

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2020.

“Our focus during the COVID-19 pandemic is on maintaining the health and well-being of our employees and delivering national security solutions for our customers. We also continue to execute a balanced capital deployment strategy that calls for investments in our business and a competitive dividend for shareholders,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact:
Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720 (office)
timothy.paynter@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com

