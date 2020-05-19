Marcel Digital Releases “The Ultimate SEO Website Migration Checklist”

The SEO experts at Marcel Digital release “The Ultimate SEO Website Migration Checklist” to help negate search engine visibility decreases post site migration.

Marcel Digital, a Google Certified digital marketing and web development agency located in Chicago, IL, has just released The Ultimate SEO Website Migration Checklist, a comprehensive guide ensuring your website maintains or increases it's search engine visibility post website migration. The checklist took over 40 hours to complete and was created by the Search Engine Optimization experts and Moz Oracles at Marcel Digital who have handled 100s of SEO website migrations.

What is a Website Migration?

A website migration is an event where a website undergoes substantial URL, structure, content, UX, design, or platform changes. A website migration could be everything from updating the layout of your website to changing the URL structure or moving your website to a new domain or content management system.

What is a SEO Migration?

An SEO migration is the process of transferring search engine ranking, authority and indexing signals to reflect a major change in your website or website URL structure. An SEO migration ensures that you do not lose any of your search engine visibility (rankings and traffic) when conducting a website migration.

Why Do I Need to Consider SEO in a Migration?

Point blank, if you don’t consider SEO in a website migration, you could potentially lose up to 40% of your search engine visibility - meaning lose 40% of your rankings, traffic, and conversions. Conducting a thorough and rigorous SEO migration will ensure that your search engine rankings and traffic not only stay intact, but increase.

What Does the SEO Migration Checklist Contain?

Like we stated before, we’ve seen 100s of SEO migrations, and have fielded even more questions from prospects and other agencies about what tactics make a successful one. So, to help answer these questions ongoing, we’ve included every proven and time tested tactic we know of in our checklist.

The checklist covers every facet of a successful SEO migration, including:

- Picking a smart migration date

- Backing up your website

- Creating a SEO scoresheet

- Conducting stringent backlink audits

- Creating a prioritized redirect map

- SEO auditing your site before and after migrating

- Ongoing organic performance measurement

And so much more. The best part about the checklist is that it’s written for marketers, by marketers, to help you develop a comprehensive SEO migration strategy, communicate and effectively implement it with your web development team, and track performance post-launch. We left no stone unturned and hope you find the value in our years of SEO migration expertise.

Have questions or comments? Feel free to reach out to Patrick Delehanty (Marketing Manager at Marcel Digital) at pdelehanty@marceldigital.com.