Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,297 in the last 365 days.

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Results on Friday May 22nd, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BUENA, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced they will hold a conference call at 8:00AM ET on Friday May 22nd, 2020 to discuss the 1st quarter 2020 financial results and business update.

The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing (866) 393-8366.  International participants should call (409) 350-3154.  Participants should ask to join the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed under News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact: Damian Finio
  Teligent, Inc.
  (856) 336-9117
  www.teligent.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Results on Friday May 22nd, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.