Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19 May 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report

No case tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Today 1291 RDT screening and 553 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 31589 (17414 RDT and 14175 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases remains 46; recovered 18, active cases 24 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests Done today Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of active cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 74 186 0 12 0 4 7 0 1 Harare 590 309 0 22 0 9 11 0 2 Manicaland 108 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mash Cent. - 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mash East 19 0 0 6 0 4 2 0 0 Mash West 176 6 0 5 0 0 4 0 1 Midlands 149 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Masvingo 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mat North 76 16 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Mat South 89 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1291 553 0 46 0 18 24 0 4

Do not stigmatize or tease anyone about being sick with COVID-19; remember that the virus does not follow geographical boundaries, ethnicity, age, ability or gender.