Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19 May 2020
Highlights of the Situation Report
- No case tested positive for COVID-19 today.
- Today 1291 RDT screening and 553 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 31589 (17414 RDT and 14175 PCR).
- To date the total number of confirmed cases remains 46; recovered 18, active cases 24 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
|
Number of tests Done today
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number
Recovered
|
Number of active cases
|
Deceased
|
Province
|
RDT
|
PCR
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
Bulawayo
|
74
|
186
|
0
|
12
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
Harare
|
590
|
309
|
0
|
22
|
0
|
9
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
Manicaland
|
108
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mash Cent.
|
-
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mash East
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mash West
|
176
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
Midlands
|
149
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Masvingo
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mat North
|
76
|
16
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mat South
|
89
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1291
|
553
|
0
|
46
|
0
|
18
|
24
|
0
|
4
Do not stigmatize or tease anyone about being sick with COVID-19; remember that the virus does not follow geographical boundaries, ethnicity, age, ability or gender.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.