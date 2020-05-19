Vermont Department of Taxes Releases Guidance for Second Quarter Estimated Income Tax Due Dates

The Commissioner of Taxes, under the Governor’s directive, exercised his authority to waive penalties and interest for estimated income tax payments that are originally due June 15, 2020 so long as they are paid by July 15, 2020. This relief applies to:

Vermont personal income tax

Corporate and business/pass-through income tax

Fiduciary and estate income tax

The Vermont Department of Taxes previously announced relief for estimated income taxes due April 15, 2020, so long as they were paid by July 15, 2020. This new announcement extends relief for any tax year 2020 estimated income tax payments due between April 15 and before July 15 to be payable by July 15 without any penalty or interest.

For the most up to date guidance, please visit www.tax.vermont.gov.