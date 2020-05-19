BairesDev wins at Stevie® Awards

BairesDev was recognized in several categories of the Stevie Business Awards

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, Stevie Awards announced the winners of its 18th Annual American Business Awards® edition. These awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide, and its winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals in a 3-month judging process.



BairesDev is proud to reveal that it won in three different categories. First, in the “Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees,” where it was selected as a Silver Stevie Winner for its nomination “BairesDev, the Leading Technology Solutions Company Driven by Talent.” It was also chosen as a Silver Stevie Winner in the “Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees” category. Finally, Rocío Belfiore, BairesDev’s Chief R&D Officer, won the Bronze Stevie prize for Woman of the Year in the Business Services Industries.

Fostering Valuable Leadership

The company is dedicated to cultivating inclusive spaces for strong leadership to develop and grow. Belfiore’s award reflects years of hard work and strategic management in the Research & Development department. Among many other key projects, Rocio was responsible for creating an outstanding Lead Generation system that generated approximately USD 20M in new clients and is expected to make at least double this sum this year. During 2019, under her guidance, several essential features were incorporated into this system, as well as new data-inferring algorithms. Belfiore stated, “I’m grateful for this recognition that talks about my long journey at BairesDev. Developing powerful systems and innovative methodologies is at the heart of my work, and I’m happy to leverage our smart working structures to continue generating unique solutions for our clients.”

A Vision for the Future

Since its beginnings in 2009, BairesDev has vast experience with smart working methodologies that include globally distributed teams of expert talent working remotely. This smart way of working has proved to be beneficial not only for the company’s fast growth but also as a key asset in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. This way, the company’s distributed team structure has allowed all operations to continue as usual while catering to all partners’ business needs.

All in all, these recognitions speak of BairesDev’s commitment to the continuous improvement of its processes, workplace, and expert Top 1% Talent Teams. This focus on excellence drives the company to deliver innovative quality technology solutions that are helping lead the digital transformation of companies of all sizes across the globe, every time.

Winners of these prizes will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, August 5, at 2 pm ET.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1000 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

Contact:

