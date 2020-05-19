Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2020. A total of 10,155,224 common shares, representing approximately 54.31% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.



The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Gary Anderson 9,723,722 96.15 389,559 3.85 Tim Close 9,784,468 96.75 328,813 3.25 Anne De Greef-Safft 9,960,513 98.49 152,768 1.51 Janet Giesselman 9,681,240 95.73 432,041 4.27 Bill Lambert 9,448,678 93.43 664,603 6.57 Bill Maslechko 9,189,362 90.86 923,919 9.14 Malcolm (Mac) Moore 9,441,550 93.36 671,731 6.64 Claudia Roessler 10,064,021 99.51 49,260 0.49 David White 9,435,529 93.30 677,752 6.70

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, the increase in shares issuable under our equity incentive award plan, the reconfirmation of our shareholder rights plan and the reduction in our stated capital account. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.

AGI is a leading provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.

Steve Sommerfeld

204-489-1855

steve@aggrowth.com