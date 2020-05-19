Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2020. A total of 10,155,224 common shares, representing approximately 54.31% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director   Votes For   Percentage   Votes Withheld   Percentage
Gary Anderson   9,723,722   96.15   389,559   3.85
Tim Close   9,784,468   96.75   328,813   3.25
Anne De Greef-Safft   9,960,513   98.49   152,768   1.51
Janet Giesselman   9,681,240   95.73   432,041   4.27
Bill Lambert   9,448,678   93.43   664,603   6.57
Bill Maslechko   9,189,362   90.86   923,919   9.14
Malcolm (Mac) Moore   9,441,550   93.36   671,731   6.64
Claudia Roessler   10,064,021   99.51   49,260   0.49
David White   9,435,529   93.30   677,752   6.70

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, the increase in shares issuable under our equity incentive award plan, the reconfirmation of our shareholder rights plan and the reduction in our stated capital account. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Steve Sommerfeld
204-489-1855
steve@aggrowth.com

