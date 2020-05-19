University of Oregon Department of Human Physiology Approved for Funding from ARCS® Foundation

/EIN News/ -- LaGrange, GA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCS® Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of University of Oregon’s Department of Human Physiology to its approved departments for funding.

During ARCS January 2020 National Board Meeting in Tempe, Arizona, the National University Relations Committee approved adding this cutting-edge graduate program to the departments already approved by ARCS. This department marks the 614th program of study endorsed for ARCS Scholar Award funding across 49 top-ranking US universities for science, technology, engineering, and medical research.

The Department of Human Physiology provides graduate students with training in human physiology and anatomy that will prepare them for careers in medicine, allied health professions, and biomedical research. According to Hal Sadofsky, Divisional Dean of Natural Sciences at University of Oregon, the department’s graduate students are on the frontlines of important microbiological and physiological breakthroughs.

“The work these students are doing ranges from research that will help understand how cardiovascular systems change when people age, to the neuroscience of breath control, Parkinson’s and other movement disorders, to heart function and the role of exercise in human health and musculoskeletal function.” In the lab, students use both physiological and engineering methods to evaluate human subjects, as well as animal models related to human physiology.

Some of the program’s current research focuses on human adaptations to environmental extremes such as high altitude and hot or cold temperatures; effect of age-associated changes in blood vessels on the risk of atherosclerosis; and use of environmental stressors such as heat to induce therapeutic benefits in patients.

“The department’s endorsement by ARCS Foundation is both a boost to the individual students who will receive ARCS Scholar Awards and a vote of confidence in a department we’re committed to advancing,” Sadofsky says. “University of Oregon is honored by the attention of ARCS Foundation.”

To read the full list of ARCS university partners, follow this link.

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit volunteer women’s organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 49 of the nation’s leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $115 million to more than 10,500 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org.

