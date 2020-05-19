AIAG Offers Free Cyber Bundles for Limited Time

/EIN News/ -- As increased virtual connectivity leads to greater cyber risk for organizations throughout the supply chain, AIAG provides Cyber Bundles free of charge for members and non-members alike for a limited duration.



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to heightened levels of cyber risk associated with increased virtual connectivity, the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is now offering their bundled cyber products free for a limited period of time.

Initially launched in mid-2019, the Supply Safe™: Cyber Safe Bundles were created in partnership with NQC, a global leader in cyberthreat detection, and include a one-time Virtual Audit along with either a basic or advanced Cyber Risk Assessment.

AIAG director of supply chain products and services Tanya Bolden explains: “The tools and resources in our Cyber Bundles allow suppliers to evaluate their current cybersecurity efforts and identify the most essential areas for improvement. While these products are always complimentary for AIAG members, we believe that extending the free access to non-members through at least the end of June will help organizations who may not otherwise have the budget or expertise to protect shared and sensitive data in the supply chain.”

The Cyber Virtual Audit – a one-time domain or IP scan – allows suppliers to run a comprehensive threat analysis on their organizations’ internet facing systems by searching for known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations using a database of more than 53,000 issues. At the conclusion of this non-intrusive audit, the user receives an automated corrective action plan which details vulnerabilities identified as well as practical steps for improvement.

In complement to the remote audit, both the basic and advanced Cyber Risk Assessments help suppliers evaluate their organizations’ existing information security capabilities and organizational controls in relation to industry best practices. The basic assessment, with approximately 25 questions, is designed to support smaller to medium sized organizations with fewer IT resources dedicated to cybersecurity, or outsourced IT support; the advanced version – with 70-85 questions – supports larger organizations with more robust IT resources dedicated to cybersecurity.

“As cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency and severity, supporting the security of our supply chain remains a top priority,” Bolden concludes. “From partnering with subject matter experts, to soliciting feedback from industry on key concerns, we will continue to work proactively to share critical cybersecurity information, updates and resources for individual organizations and the supply chain as a whole.”

Learn more: www.aiag.org/cyber

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.