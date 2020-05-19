Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” Announces Global Launch of new Educational Platform NuiNFX.

/EIN News/ -- Leading provider of innovative blockchain business solutions, Appliqate Inc.



NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT) is excited to announce that we will be launching an exciting new educational platform this summer called NuiNFX. This will be available globally to our customers on May 20, 2020.

NuiNFX will be a robust educational system designed to teach our community about multiple world exchange markets and how to participate in them. Those who purchase access to the education system will be taught through pre-recorded videos, daily messaging updates, and daily live video sessions. This new service will be available in multiple languages.

We have committed ourselves to the goal of helping people worldwide enhance their lives and what better way to do that than to start with education. Knowledge is power and with the help of NuiNFX we will place the power in the hands of the people. With a better understanding of financial markets, individuals around the world will have the tools necessary to increase their personal income.

We look forward to the launch of our new product and hope that you are, too.

For more information about Our new Educational Platform please visit - https://Nuinfx.com/

About Appliqate Inc

Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, company founders, government leaders, and investors with access to innovative blockchain business solutions with proven, real-world applications by utilizing innovative blockchain technology. The company offers solutions to reduce risks and increase positive outcomes for blockchain projects by opening opportunities for entrepreneurs globally.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact: Una Taylor | Una@Appliqate.com