Freshii Provides Updates on Timing of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (“Freshii” or the “Company”) (TSX: FRII) today announced that, after careful consideration and in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws and stock exchange rules, the Company has determined to hold its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders after June 30, 2020 on a date to be determined. Freshii will therefore rely on the temporary blanket relief granted by the Ontario Securities Commission in Ontario Instrument 51-504 Temporary Exemption from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials (and equivalent relief granted by the other provinces and territories of Canada). This allows Freshii to include the executive compensation disclosure required under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations in its management information circular for that meeting of shareholders as it has in previous years. Freshii remains focused on protecting the health of Freshii’s customers and employees and on supporting its network of restaurants and franchise partners in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 470 restaurants in 16 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii



For further information contact:

Investor Relations

ir@freshii.com

1.866.337.4265

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities, including statements relating to the date on which its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be held and the filing date of certain related disclosure. Wherever used, the words "will", "to be determined" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees that future events, performance or results will occur, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will occur. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, underlying estimates, opinions and assumptions made by management and management's current belief with respect to future strategies, prospects, events, performance and results. These estimates, opinions and assumptions include that the Company will be able to hold its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders and to prepare and file the disclosure documents on the timelines anticipated and other matters discussed in the Company’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulators from time to time. Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ultimate extent, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic itself, and the associated government restrictions, and those described in “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” which are described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020 and its Management’s Discussion & Analysis dated February 25, 2020 and in the Company’s other filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.