Kornit Digital Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Textile Industry at Inflection Point

First quarter revenue of $26.2 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $0.6 million

First quarter 2020 GAAP operating loss of $13.0 million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $10.5 million, including $0.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants

First quarter 2020 performance reflects immediate short-term impact of COVID-19

High confidence in delivering year-over-year growth for the second half of 2020

/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a leading provider of digital printing solutions for the global textile industry, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“While our first quarter 2020 results were significantly impacted by efforts to contain COVID-19, we are very encouraged by the global reopening of the economy and see a clear path to reaccelerating top line growth,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “The broader market disruption of the last few months has created an inflection point in the textile industry, further accelerating the shift to e-commerce and exposing the inherent supply chain challenges faced by traditional retail. There is a need across all segments for flexible inventory management, all of which is driving an increased need for on-demand digital production and decoration of textiles in a sustainable way.”

Samuel continued, “We believe this short-term dislocation moves the market more quickly in our direction and is reflected in our strengthening pipeline. Looking at the balance of fiscal 2020, we expect that customers will accelerate their investments in Kornit as they prepare for peak activity. I am more confident than ever in our value proposition and our leadership position. Kornit is very well positioned to seize the market opportunity ahead of us, and we expect to deliver year-over-year growth for the second half of 2020.”

2019 GAAP and Non-GAAP figures in today’s press release are presented using a different valuation basis for the warrants impact compared to previous years as a result of the recently issued accounting standards update (ASU 2019-08).

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively:

First Quarter Warrants Impact Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

2019

Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Revenue $26.2M $0.6M $38.6M $0.6M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 33.0% 141bps 45.5% 78bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin (40.1%) 295bps 5.3% 135bps Non-GAAP Net Margin (34.0%) 282bps 4.2% 137bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.22) $0.02 $0.04 $0.02

“Early on we made the decision to maintain investment in the infrastructure to support the significant growth we expect in the near future and are as ready as ever to support our customers and partners as they reopen their businesses,” said Guy Avidan, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “The market is moving quickly in our direction and this focus on efficient execution has allowed us to continue investing in innovation and long-term opportunities that will further enhance our market leadership. We believe this was the right approach and are very optimistic as we look at the remainder of the year and beyond.”

First Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $26.2 million, net of $0.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $ 38.6 million, net of $0.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter 2020 was $8.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, including $0.02 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, net of $0.02 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the first quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extensive, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the degree of our success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically our Poly Pro and Presto products the extent of our ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans, the degree of our ability to fill orders for our systems, the extent of our ability to continue to increase sales of our systems, ink and consumables, the extent of our ability to leverage our global infrastructure build-out, the development of the market for digital textile printing, the availability of alternative ink, competition, sales concentration, changes to our relationships with suppliers, the extent of our success in marketing, and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax impact and the one-time impact of COVID-19 and the tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the Non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,477 $ 40,743 Short-term bank deposit 81,150 95,000 Marketable securities 21,088 32,567 Trade receivables, net 32,846 40,510 Inventory 46,599 37,477 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 7,872 6,985 Total current assets 253,032 253,282 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 81,828 95,393 Deposits and prepaid expenses 349 356 Severance pay fund 280 301 Deferred taxes 8,946 7,781 Property,plant and equipment, net 21,449 17,489 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,512 22,806 Intangible assets, net 2,380 2,494 Goodwill 5,564 5,564 Total long-term assets 144,308 152,184 Total assets $ 397,340 $ 405,466 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 22,969 $ 23,449 Employees and payroll accruals 8,747 9,165 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 2,576 2,688 Operating lease liabilities 3,728 3,902 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,985 6,373 Total current liabilities 44,005 45,577 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 985 1,035 Operating lease liabilities 19,565 19,231 Other long-term liabilities 1,190 1,320 Total long-term liabilities 21,740 21,586 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 331,595 338,303 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 397,340 $ 405,466





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 22,387 $ 32,244 Services 3,825 6,346 Total revenues 26,212 38,590 Cost of revenues Products 12,156 16,422 Services 6,028 6,441 Total cost of revenues 18,184 22,863 Gross profit 8,028 15,727 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,483 5,467 Selling and marketing 8,497 7,268 General and administrative 6,070 4,043 Total operating 21,050 16,778 Operating income (13,022 ) (1,051 ) Financial income, net 2,205 (4 ) Income before taxes on income (10,817 ) (1,055 ) Taxes on income (benefit) (763 ) 105 Net income (10,054 ) (1,160 ) Basic net income per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 40,762,688 35,127,377 Diluted net income per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 40,762,688 35,127,377





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 18,184 $ 22,863 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (214 ) (108 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (150 ) (114 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (25 ) (25 ) Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) - (1,554 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) - (28 ) Coronavirus one time impact (4) (244 ) - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 17,551 $ 21,034 GAAP gross profit $ 8,028 $ 15,727 Gross profit adjustments 633 1,829 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,661 $ 17,556 GAAP operating expenses $ 21,050 $ 16,778 Share-based compensation (1) (1,744 ) (1,078 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) - (57 ) Intangible assets amortization (3) (135 ) (129 ) Coronavirus one time impact (4) (11 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 19,160 $ 15,514 GAAP Financial income $ 2,205 $ (4 ) Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (610 ) 335 Non-GAAP Financial income $ 1,595 $ 331 GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ (763 ) $ 105 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (82 ) 489 Tax benefit (b) 846 165 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 1 $ 759 GAAP net income $ (10,054 ) $ (1,160 ) Share-based compensation (1) 2,108 1,300 Acquisition related expenses (2) - 85 Intangible assets amortization (3) 160 154 Coronavirus one time impact (4) 255 - Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) - 1,554 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (610 ) 335 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 82 (489 ) Deferred taxes on income (benefit) (b) (846 ) (165 ) Non-GAAP net income $ (8,905 ) $ 1,614 GAAP diluted earning per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earning per share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning per share 40,762,688 35,127,377 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning per share 40,762,688 36,431,015 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 214 108 Cost of service revenues 150 114 Research and development 344 255 Selling and marketing 641 315 General and administrative 759 508 2,108 1,300 (2) Acquisition related expenses Cost of product revenues - 28 Selling and marketing - 14 General and administrative - 43 - 85 (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 25 25 Selling and marketing 135 129 160 154 (4) Coronavirus one time impact Cost of product revenues 244 - Selling and marketing 11 - 255 - (a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit. (b) Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (10,054 ) $ (1,160 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,101 1,081 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 565 560 Share-based compensation 2,108 1,300 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 89 (34 ) Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (102 ) - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 7,385 (4,141 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses (979 ) 1,282 Increase in inventory (9,503 ) (1,603 ) Decrease in operating leases right-of-use assets 63 24 Increase in deferred taxes, net (1,106 ) (186 ) Decrease in other long term assets 5 210 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,504 ) 2,668 Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities (609 ) 335 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (353 ) 1,126 Decrease in deferred revenues and advances from customers (95 ) (1,321 ) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (360 ) 347 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (29 ) (37 ) Decrease in other long term liabilities (130 ) (198 ) Loss from sale and disposal of property and Equipment 75 - Foreign currency translation income on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries 310 193 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,123 ) 446 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (3,575 ) (654 ) Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs (81 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4 - Cash paid in connection with acquisition - (4,715 ) Decrease (increase) in bank deposits 13,850 (9,000 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 20,802 638 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 12,102 500 Purchase of marketable securities (8,741 ) (44,599 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 34,361 (57,830 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options 1,568 1,144 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (53 ) - Payment of contingent consideration - (303 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,515 841 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) (30 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,734 (56,573 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 40,743 74,132 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 63,477 17,559 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,909 277 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 298 - Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,653 - Capitalization of software development costs 40 -

