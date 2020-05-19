Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- • First Quarter Total Revenues of $9.5 Million,

• GAAP Net Loss of $0.8 million, Diluted EPS of ($0.04) and

• non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.00, Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “We are pleased with the growth in our wholesale and e-commerce channels. Although our bottom-line results are down from last year’s first quarter, we are pleased with our results in light of the events associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain vigilant over expense reductions and cash conservation so that we may emerge from this event stronger than when it started”.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased to $9.5 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 8% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower licensing revenues partially offset by growth in our wholesale apparel business. Gross profit decreased by $1.3 million to $7.1 million from $8.4 million in the prior year quarter.

GAAP net loss was approximately $0.8 million, or ($0.04), per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, was approximately $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share and approximately $1.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $0.6 million, compared to approximately $2.0 million in the prior year quarter.

See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's balance sheet at March 31, 2020 remained strong, with stockholders' equity of approximately $98 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.2 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations, of approximately $7.8 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at www.xcelbrands.com. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 1-855-327-6837. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for 30 days following the event and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using replay pin number 10009675.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,246 $ 4,641 Accounts receivable, net 8,843 10,622 Inventory 788 899 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,433 1,404 Total current assets 15,310 17,566 Property and equipment, net 4,107 3,666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,913 9,250 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 109,955 111,095 Restricted cash 1,109 1,109 Other assets 490 505 Total non-current assets 124,574 125,625 Total Assets $ 139,884 $ 143,191 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,747 $ 4,391 Accrued payroll 365 1,444 Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,800 1,752 Current portion of long-term debt 3,375 2,250 Total current liabilities 9,287 9,837 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease obligation 9,297 9,773 Long-term debt, less current portion 15,471 16,571 Contingent obligation 900 900 Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,882 7,434 Other long-term liabilities 224 224 Total long-term liabilities 32,774 34,902 Total Liabilities 42,061 44,739 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 19,047,561 and 18,866,417 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 19 19 Paid-in capital 101,945 101,736 Accumulated deficit (4,464 ) (3,659 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 97,500 98,096 Noncontrolling interest 323 356 Total Equity 97,823 98,452 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 139,884 $ 143,191





Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 5,641 $ 7,863 Net sales 3,886 2,438 Net revenue 9,527 10,301 Cost of goods sold (sales) 2,400 1,832 Gross profit 7,127 8,469 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 3,948 4,145 Other design and marketing costs 992 758 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 1,737 1,590 Stock-based compensation 243 347 Depreciation and amortization 1,303 948 Total operating costs and expenses 8,223 7,788 Operating (loss) income (1,096 ) 681 Interest and finance expense Interest expense - term debt 288 264 Other interest and finance charges 6 26 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 189 Total interest and finance expense 294 479 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,390 ) 202 Income tax (benefit) provision (552 ) 75 Net (loss) income (838 ) 127 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (33 ) - Net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (805 ) $ 127 (Loss) earnings per share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. common stockholders: Basic net (loss) income per share: $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Diluted net (loss) income per share: $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,870,398 18,562,073 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 18,870,398 18,562,763





Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (838 ) $ 127 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,303 948 Amortization of deferred finance costs 25 34 Stock-based compensation 243 347 Amortization of note discount - 16 Allowance for doubtful accounts 211 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 189 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (552 ) 75 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,568 1,035 Inventory 111 571 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13 ) (492 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,656 ) (1,331 ) Cash paid in excess of rent expense (91 ) (91 ) Other liabilities - (196 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 311 1,232 Cash flows from investing activities Cash consideration for asset acquisition of the Halston Heritage assets - (8,830 ) Purchase of property and equipment (604 ) (282 ) Net cash used in investing activities (604 ) (9,112 ) Cash flows from financing activities Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for withholding taxes (102 ) - Payment of deferred finance costs - (286 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 7,500 Payment of long-term debt - (1,742 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (102 ) 5,472 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (395 ) (2,408 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,750 10,319 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,355 $ 7,911 Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,246 $ 6,802 Restricted cash 1,109 1,109 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,355 $ 7,911 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Operating lease right-of-use asset $ - $ 10,409 Operating lease obligation $ - $ 13,210 Accrued rent offset to operating lease right-of-use assets $ - $ 2,801 Settlement of seller note through offset to receivable $ - $ 600 Settlement of contingent obligation through offset to note receivable $ - $ 100 Issuance of common stock in connection with Halston Heritage assets acquisition $ - $ 1,058 Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Halston Heritage assets at fair value $ - $ 900 Liability for equity-based bonuses $ (68 ) $ - Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 17 $ 10 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 290 $ 458





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31, March 31, 2020

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (805 ) $ 127 Amortization of trademarks 1,108 737 Stock-based compensation 243 347 Non-cash interest and finance expense - 16 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 189 Costs in connection with potential business combinations 80 - Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (552 ) 75 Non-GAAP net income $ 74 $ 1,491 Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Amortization of trademarks 0.06 0.04 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.02 Non-cash interest and finance expense - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0.01 Costs in connection with potential acquisition - - Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (0.03 ) - Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ - $ 0.08 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 18,871,020 18,562,763 Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31, March 31, 2020

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (805 ) $ 127 Depreciation and amortization 1,303 948 Interest and finance expense 294 479 Income tax (benefit) provision (552 ) 75 State and local franchise taxes 38 38 Stock-based compensation 243 347 Costs in connection with Potential business combinations 80 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 601 $ 2,014

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest and finance expense from discounted debt related to acquired assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) before interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and costs in connection with potential acquisitions.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.