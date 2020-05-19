Cue Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2020 Results, Updates of CUE-101 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study and Recent Business Highlights

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body, provided a business update for the first quarter 2020.

“We have successfully maintained momentum in meeting our business goals and clinical trial objectives for the first quarter and early second quarter of 2020, despite the rapid onset of COVID-19 and the many challenges it has presented,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. “I am grateful for the dedication of the Cue Biopharma team during this pandemic as we continue to work together and safely execute on our mission of bringing novel therapies to patients with serious diseases.”

According to Kerri-Ann Millar, vice president of finance and principal financial and accounting officer of Cue Biopharma, “We successfully navigated the beginning of the pandemic and finished the first quarter of 2020 in a solid financial position which was further strengthened by the successful deployment of an ATM facility in April that enabled us to boost our cash position by an additional $34.3 million.”

First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Company reported collaboration revenue of approximately $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $9.9 million and $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in research and development expenses of $1.5 million was primarily due to clinical trial costs related to our on-going CUE-101 mono-therapy trial that was initiated in the latter part of the third quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, we initiated the manufacturing of CUE-101 to supply our recently announced combination trial of CUE-101 with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® which also contributed to the increase in research and development costs.

General and administrative expenses were $3.9 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expense of $0.5 million was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense and legal and accounting fees incurred in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Recent News & Business Updates

Extended cash runway through an ATM equity offering sales agreement for aggregate proceeds of $34.3 million, net of commissions paid, with Stifel, who acted as sales agent. As of April 30, 2020, the Company had sold 1,824,901 shares of common stock under the sales agreement.





Completed our first analysis of clinical biomarker samples from the CUE-101 Phase 1 clinical trial and the early data provides favorable insights into clinical metrics that bolster our confidence in CUE-101 and our entire IL-2-based CUE-100 series.





Completed a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck in April 2020 to evaluate the combination of CUE-101 with Merck’s KEYTRUDA®, an anti-PD-1 biologic agent, as a first-line therapy in patients with advanced HPV16+ head and neck cancer in a planned dose-escalation Phase 1 study to be called KEYNOTE-A78.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Collaboration revenue $ 900 $ 370 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,989 3,444 Research and development 9,906 8,353 Total operating expenses 13,895 11,797 Loss from operations (12,995 ) (11,427 ) Other income: Interest income 203 114 Other income / (expense) net (26 ) 46 Net Loss $ (12,818 ) $ (11,267 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 26,570 20,718





Cue Biopharma, Inc. Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents 23,432 44,290 Marketable securities 25,298 15,120 Total current assets 51,190 61,025 Working Capital 39,100 49,370 Total assets 60,649 71,605 Total Stockholders' equity 45,236 54,584

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology treatments.

For more information, visit www.cuebio.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma .

Forward-Looking Statements

