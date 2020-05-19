FW: Road Closure - RT 313 W Arlington

VT RT 313 W Arlington in the area of the Wayside Store is NOW OPEN

Stacia Anderson Vermont State Police Troop D East 1330 Westminster Hghts Rd Westminster, VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-Fax

From: Anderson, Stacia <Stacia.Anderson@vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:11 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - RT 313 W Arlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release – Arlington

VT Route 313 W Arlington VT is closed due to power pole and lines down. This road closure is expected to last until further notice and detours are in place. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes when available.

Please drive carefully.

Stacia Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop D East

1330 Westminster Hghts Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-Fax