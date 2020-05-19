FW: Road Closure - RT 313 W Arlington
VT RT 313 W Arlington in the area of the Wayside Store is NOW OPEN
From: Anderson, Stacia <Stacia.Anderson@vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:11 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - RT 313 W Arlington
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
News Release – Arlington
VT Route 313 W Arlington VT is closed due to power pole and lines down. This road closure is expected to last until further notice and detours are in place. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes when available.
Please drive carefully.
