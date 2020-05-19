ARTC Inland Rail Implements ARES PRISM Project Controls Solution
ARTC is utilizing ARES PRISM for optimal reporting and performance measurement in the delivery of the largest freight rail infrastructure project in Australia.
ARES PRISM enabled us to bring all of our project data together in one place for optimal reporting and performance measurement.”BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) is delivering Inland Rail on behalf of the Australian Government, in partnership with the private sector. Inland Rail is the largest freight rail infrastructure project in Australia and one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the world.
— Neil Burlison
Inland Rail will transform the way freight is moved around Australia, connect regional Australia to markets more efficiently, drive substantial cost savings for producers and consumers, and deliver significant economic benefits.
ARTC conducted a formal tender process to discover the best full cost and contracts solution for the major project. They required a tool for cost management, collaboration with contractors, and integration with existing systems. ARTC has proceeded to implement the entire ARES PRISM project management suite of software, including Cost, Change, Procurement, and Contracts modules. In addition, ARTC is taking advantage of PRISM Integrator to integrate with their ERP and scheduling tools. With PRISM in place, ARTC is able to connect to SharePoint for document repository, FlowForma for workflow, Power BI for dashboards, and Active Directory for user administration.
“ARES PRISM enabled us to bring all of our project data together in one place for optimal reporting and performance measurement. We are already starting to see results through improved forecasting and change management activities,” Neil Burlison, Director of Finance for Inland Rail, said.
Last year, ARES PRISM released PRISM Go, the web-extension of PRISM which allows remote access into the core data set. PRISM Go has enabled ARTC to work closely with its contractors to update project data in real-time and improve project efficiency and accuracy.
“It’s been a pleasure working with ARTC on the Inland Rail Project as they connect Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia. We are confident that the software will help ARTC communicate, track progress, and manage their projects,” Karl Vantine, Senior Vice President of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “Since ARTC Inland Rail has taken advantage of the full ARES PRISM lifecycle suite, they will gain visibility and transparency into project performance.”
ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including rail, infrastructure, construction, oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, consulting firms, government agencies and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document or contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform.
