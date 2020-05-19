Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 Frontier

/EIN News/ -- QUICK TAKE:



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup, which features an all-new 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine and all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, will go on sale in July with a starting MSRP1 of $26,790 for the King Cab 4x2 S model.

The 2020 Frontier is available in King Cab, Crew Cab Short Wheelbase and Crew Cab Long Wheelbase bodies and in a choice of 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. The Desert Runner trim, SL trim, manual transmission and I-4 engine options are no longer offered in an effort to simplify the model lineup.

All 2020 Frontier models will feature an all-new, 3.8-liter V6 engine and 9-speed transmission, which were developed for U.S. customers and will be key elements of the all-new, next-generation Frontier.

The 2020 Frontier offers best-in-class 310 horsepower3, an increase of 49 horsepower over the previous V6, while also providing improved fuel economy4 and emissions performance. The new 9-speed automatic is similar to the one introduced on the 2020 TITAN and is designed to maximize powertrain efficiency and provide enhanced acceleration feel.

The 2020 Frontier offers a number of other upgrades for the new model year, including standard push button start. In addition, a number of features are now standard for all grades: leather shift knob, manual tilt steering, power door locks and power windows with driver side auto-down.

With improved power and performance, new standard equipment and better fuel economy than the previous model year trims with V6 engines and automatic transmissions, the 2020 Frontier carries an average price increase of under $2,0002.

Two previous option packages have been added to 2020 Frontier Crew Cab SV grades at no additional charge. The Midnight Edition includes special black exterior treatments and 18-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels, while the Special Edition Package features trip computer, Satin Chrome grille, body-color rear bumper and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Frontier King Cab:

Frontier S King Cab 4x2 $26,790 USD Frontier SV King Cab 4x2 $27,670 USD Frontier S King Cab 4x4 $29,680 USD Frontier SV King Cab 4x4 $30,560 USD Destination and Handling $1,095.



Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab:

Frontier S Crew Cab 4x2 $27,900 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2 SWB $28,800 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2 LWB $31,410 USD Frontier S Crew Cab 4x4 $31,290 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 SWB $31,990 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 LWB $32,410 USD Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $37,490 USD Destination and Handling $1,095.

For more information on the 2020 Frontier and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095.



Comparison based on all 2020 Frontier trim levels vs. comparable 2019 Frontier trim levels with automatic transmission and V6 engine.



Comparison based on 2020 Frontier S vs. latest in-market Ward’s Small Truck segment. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer’s website.



2020 EPA Fuel Economy 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined (4x2) and 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined (4x4). Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only.

