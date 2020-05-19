Coronavirus - Uganda: Donation of COVID-19 Essential Supplies by IGAD Secretariat to support the Frontline Health Worker
The Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng flagged off emergency essential supplies to support the frontline health workers in the COVID-19 response at the border points of entry. The supplies worth USD 25,000 were donated by IGAD Secretariat represented by Ms. Lucy Ongod.
The supplies include: re-usable plastic aprons, sterile swabs, hand sanitizers, gum boots, heavy duty gloves, surgical gloves, multi-parameter patient monitor, suction pumps, mattresses.
These supplies will be used by COVID-19 frontline health workers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.