Michigan Firm Offers Zero Fees Planning and Investment Management for Clients Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Dewey Steffen, CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Great Lakes Wealth Great Lakes Wealth Investment Models

Great Lakes Wealth offering “No Fee” Planning and Investment Management to Help Ease the Financial Impact of Public Health Crisis

The best way we can give back right now is by making it easier for people to invest in their future by saving them money on professional management fees over the next 12 months.” — Dewey Steffen, Great Lakes Wealth CEO and Chief Investment Officer