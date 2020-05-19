Athlete Jack Estes Debrabander Offers His Top 4 Cardio Exercises for Weight Loss
Athlete and fitness enthusiast Jack Estes Debrabander recently offered his top four cardio exercises for weight loss.EAST LANSING, MI, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular exercise is physical movement that increases the breath and heart rates. These types of exercises have been proven to help people manage or even lose weight while maintaining healthy lungs and hearts. Fitness enthusiast and lifelong athlete Jack Estes Debrabander recently discussed his top four cardio exercises for weight loss.
"Many people think they have to go to the gym and work out on treadmills or elliptical machines to accomplish a cardio workout," Jack Estes Debrabander said. "However, there are tons of cardio exercises you can do at home or with friends to make the task of working out, burning calories, and getting your heart pumping much more fun."
Jack Estes Debrabander suggested playing sports, like basketball or soccer, with friends to accomplish a quality cardio workout. He explained that playing sports can be more fun than some other cardio activities, which means the athlete prefers to do it long, and ultimately, receives a better workout. Jack Estes Debrabander stated that more than 440 calories can be burned in 60 minutes of play.
"Many times, we recommend those who haven't exercised in a while to take a leisurely bike ride," Jack Estes Debrabander said. "Just biking at 10 miles-per-hour can burn nearly 600 calories in 60 minutes."
Jack Estes Debrabander explained that simply starting with a bike ride around the neighborhood, then taking it farther and faster when comfortable, can be an enjoyable way to work into cardio exercise.
"Swimming is another cardio exercise that burns a lot of calories," Jack Estes Debrabander said. "It's also low-impact and easy on the joints, so those who have trouble biking or running will enjoy it as a more comfortable alternative."
Jack Estes Debrabander explained that his other favorite way of squeezing in a cardio workout is to do heavy yard work. He described that strenuous outdoor tasks, like chopping wood, aren't often associated with working out, but they're some of the best ways to burn calories while accomplishing an important task. For those who truly don't like hitting the gym or playing sports, finding odd jobs around the house and yard can be a great way to burn calories and get the lungs and heart pumping.
"It's most important to ensure that you're making your cardio workouts as enjoyable as possible," Jack Estes Debrabander finished. "Get outside, link up with friends, create a plan, and strive toward your goals. Cardio exercise doesn't have to be dreaded."
