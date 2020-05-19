T1 E1 Single or Dual Multiport Repeater

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Single or Dual Multiport Repeaters in portable and high-density rack enclosures.

In addition to the USB based portable units, GL also offers mTOP™ rack enclosures with USB based units which can be stacked to provide a high-density form factor solution.

“Multiport Repeaters are used to generate multiple identical T1/E1 outputs for each T1/E1 input, thereby increasing the range of transmission of T1/E1 signals,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

A single/ dual multiport repeater is used for the following purposes:

Generate multiple identical T1/ E1 outputs for each T1/ E1 input

Test and load multiple T1/ E1 interfaces simultaneously

Broadcast applications and traffic generation and simulation

Preserve the strength of the signal and extend the transmission distance

He further added, “The single bantam version provides ten identical outputs from a single T1/ E1 input. The single RJ45 version provides 12 identical outputs from a single T1/ E1 input. The dual version provides four outputs for each of the two inputs.”

GL offers the new mTOP™ based high-density rack hardware test platforms. These are 1U/2U rack enclosures within which USB based T1/E1 Multiport Repeaters can be stacked to provide a high-density form factor solution.

Important Features of Single/Dual Multiport Repeaters:

The input and output connections are through standard bantam or RJ-45 jacks

Inputs and outputs are compatible with CCITT G.703

T1 and E1 signals are terminated at 100 Ohms or 120 Ohms respectively

The repeater permits output drive for line lengths up to 655 feet

The T1 Multiport Repeater and E1 Multiport Repeater are available as separate units

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

