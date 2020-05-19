Coronavirus - Burundi: World Council of Churches (WCC), All Africa Conference of Churches express solidarity with Burundi as elections take place

In a joint letter to church leaders in Burundi, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the All Africa Conference of Churches expressed solidarity as the nation prepares for its 20 May elections.

“We, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) join in assuring all church leaders as well as all members of your churches of our prayers,” the letter reads. "Both the WCC and AACC have long sought to accompany the church and people of Burundi in your search for sustainable peace, justice and democracy.”

As Christians, the letter notes, we are called to bear witness to our faith and commitment to peace in Burundi. “Therefore, we must condemn any action that would lead to disruption of peace before, during and after elections,” the letter states. “We are thankful to God for his protection during this COVID-19 pandemic, and for your dedication to this mission of peace and justice.”

The letter also expressed the hope that the courageous action of the people in Burundi will bear positive fruits for the promotion of democracy, peace and social cohesion. “When peace is lost for any reason, it is usually painful, expensive and slow to regain it,” the letter concludes.

Joint WCC and AACC letter to the church leaders in Burundi