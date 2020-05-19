BC Platforms and Kaiser Permanente Win 2020 Microsoft Health Innovation Award for Precision Medicine Collaboration

ZURICH, Switzerland and BOSTON, US, May 19, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- BC Platforms and Kaiser Permanente today announced they are winners of the 2020 Microsoft Health Innovation Award in the Reimagine Health Category for enabling a unique way of pairing clinical and genomic data on the same platform to advance precision medicine capabilities.

BC Platforms and Kaiser Permanente collaborated using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to safely and securely integrate data from multiple research centers into a single virtual biobank framework.

The awards recognize health organizations and their technology solution partners for using Microsoft’s technology solutions in innovative ways that help enable personalized care, empower care teams, improve operational outcomes, protect health information, and ultimately reimagine healthcare. The 2020 winners are impacting the industry by creating breakthrough solutions that empower health and life sciences organizations, while meeting global, local and industry-specific compliance and security standards.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, “We are delighted to have been recognized for this prestigious Microsoft Innovation Award in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente. Together we are striving to leverage precision medicine in order to shape the future of healthcare.”

“During this both challenging and transformational time in the healthcare industry, organizations are using technology to profoundly impact how they deliver care, evolve business operations, and help people,” said Patty Obermaier, Microsoft Vice President of U.S. Health and Life Sciences. “This year’s Microsoft Health Innovation Award recipients are advancing the goals of improved patient engagement and care coordination through their innovative use of Microsoft devices, platforms and cloud and AI services.”

Nominations were submitted by health providers, payers, pharmaceutical and life science organizations, and public and private health institutions across the world for applying Microsoft technology to create transformative and highly-effective innovations. An esteemed panel of industry experts selected this year’s winners based on how their innovations represented a forward-thinking development or implementation of a solution that is delivering groundbreaking results and producing better health outcomes for more people. Recipients will be highlighted on the Microsoft in Health blog at www.Microsoft.com/Health

About BC Platforms BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which provides genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms’ vision is to build the world’s leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects, consolidated from a global network of Data Partners.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, Vancouver and most recently in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

Contacts

BC Platforms AG Tero Silvola + 358 40 590 5733 tero.silvola@bcplatforms.com

Scius Communications Katja Stout +44 7789435990 katja@sciuscommunications.com

