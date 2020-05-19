Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,137 in the last 365 days.

Vx Capital Partners Appoints Bashir Agah as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vx Capital Partners (Vx) announced the company has recently promoted Bashir Agah to General Counsel. Agah will oversee and hold responsibility for all Vx Capital’s legal affairs.

“Since joining Vx as Corporate Counsel in 2013, Bashir has consistently demonstrated his legal acumen and interpersonal leadership,” said Will Hudson, Vx President. “We are fortunate to have an attorney with Bashir’s skill in representing Vx as we continue to grow and develop our fund management platform.”

Agah stated, “I am delighted for this opportunity to serve Vx in a more strategic role, and grateful to Bob and Will for their continued faith in me. The Vx team has built a successful platform, and I look forward to supporting our future endeavors and expansion.”

Before joining Vx, Agah served as Corporate Attorney for ORIX Aviation Systems, Corporate Attorney at Mesa Air Group, and Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright.

About Vx Capital Partners

Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx’s approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1.5 billion in more than 150 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com

Contact:

Vx Capital Partners
Robert Brown
Partner
1 (415) 296-5252
bob.brown@vxcapital.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vx Capital Partners Appoints Bashir Agah as General Counsel

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.