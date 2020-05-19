Lightspeed Systems Partners with Google for Education to Provide Distance Learning Resources

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”) has partnered with Google for Education as a technology resource for schools transitioning to distance learning. Lightspeed joins the list of distance learning resources as a global, multi-language partner with its filtering and classroom monitoring solutions.

As schools across the world deployed distance learning programs, there became a heightened need for remote safety and monitoring solutions on student devices to maintain instructional continuity. In an effort to help schools worldwide protect and manage distance learning programs, Lightspeed is offering its remote web filtering and classroom management platforms for free through the end of this school year.

Lightspeed’s Relay Filter and Relay Classroom are cloud-based filtering and monitoring solutions that can be remotely deployed for easy over-the-air setup. With Relay Filter, schools can enable full filtering and activity reporting, including student safety protection, Safety Check, to monitor internet activity for signs of students in emotional distress. Relay Classroom provides students and teachers with a virtual classroom management experience, complete with live screen monitoring, custom web rules, link sharing, and simple messaging.

'We’re proud to work with our partners by providing Relay Filter and Relay Classroom as a resource to protect and engage students around the world while distance learning,” shares Mike Durando, VP of Strategic Alliances for Lightspeed Systems.

Relay Filter and Relay Classroom are available as distance learning solutions to schools affected by COVID-19 at no cost through June 30, 2020. For more information, visit Chromebook App Hub’s Distance Learning Resources.

