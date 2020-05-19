Defence minister wants strong and cohesive army

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 19 - The minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos, urged the new commander of the Angolan Army to find necessary solutions to continue to have a strong, cohesive, disciplined land forces.,

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the new Army commander, General Jaque Raul, the minister said he hoped that the new leadership in the army command could promote a new dynamic and ideas that would allow general officers, senior and junior officers to be aware of the responsibility that they have in the field of defence of the national territory, democratic institutions and sovereign bodies.

He stressed that the presentation ceremony takes place at a time when the National Defence sector is merging with the Ministrys of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, and also the continuation of the restructuring process of the structures of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

He added that the restructuring arises due to the current context in the country, in view of the challenging political, economic and social situation that demands the compatibility of scarce resources with the countless needs for the effort to defend national interests.

He explained that the new army commander, General Jaque Raúl, ''is not an unknown official, as he is an experienced military cadre, with high technical, operative, knowhow qualifications and well aware of the issues inside the army, as well as other areas of the FAA (…)''.

About the covid-19 pandemic, he recommended that the FAA, in particular the Army, should redouble the engagement in complying with the Executive's guidelines with regard to preventive actions to avoid the spread of this disease, which is an enemy for all, deserving a combat without truce.

The presentation ceremony took place after the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, swore in the new army commander, General Jaque Raul.

The Commander-in-Chief recommended to the general officer commitment to work and greater organization, so that the Army, in particular, and the FAA in general, can continue to fulfill the functions that, throughout history, it has been doing in the best possible way.