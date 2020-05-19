Sugar Substitutes Market Size Worth USD 10.27 Billion by 2027, Rising Demand for Artificial Sweeteners Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Roquette, The NutraSweet Company, Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc., Dow, DuPont, and more players profiled in sugar substitutes market research report

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Sugar substitutes are food products that are used as low-calorie sugar alternatives. The product is used as a substitute for natural and processed sugar and contains the same amount of sweetness as normal sugar. The increasing demand for sugar substitutes driven by applications in diverse food products will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of sugar consumption will create a subsequent demand for sugar substitutes.

The increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle has led to a wider consumption of processed foods that contain a huge amount of sugar. The growing demand for clean-labeled products will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Tata Chemicals Introduces New Zero-sugar Sweetener; Increasing Product Launches Will Aid Sugar Substitutes Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing adoption of healthy foods and the demand for health-friendly substances will fuel the demand for sugar substitutes across the world. Accounting to the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits, companies are focused on introducing newer products that will help them establish a stronghold in the market.

In February 2019, Tata Chemicals announced the launch of a new sugar substitute. The company introduced Tata Nx, a zero-sugar sweetener that can be used as a substitute for natural sugar with the same amount of sweetness. Tata Nx is a 100% natural sweetener that is developed from stevia herb extract and has zero to minimum effects on human health. Through the introduction of Tata Nx, Tata Chemicals will look to capitalize on its massive consumer base across the world. Tata Chemicals’ latest product will not just benefit the company but will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.



Asia Pacific to Exhibit the Highest CAGR; Increasing Demand for the Product Will Aid Growth

The report highlights the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The increasing investments, as well as efforts put in by major companies in the research and development of efficient sugar substitutes, will aid the growth of the market in this region.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes will lead to a wider consumption of sugar substitutes in several countries across this region. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the high prevalence of diabetic patients in the United States. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 2.39 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.



List of Key Companies Profiled in the Sugar Substitutes Market Research Report are:



Tate & Lyle

Cargill,

Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

The Nutra Sweet Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

JK Sucralose Inc.

Dow

DuPont

Pure Circle Limited

Other Key Market Players





Industry Developments: Sugar Substitutes Market

June 2019: Pioneer Foods announced that it has entered into a joint venture to launch a sweetener viz. Freesweet, developed by Durbanite, Deborah Good.

May 2018: Tate & Lyle PLC announced that it has entered into an agreement for acquisition of 15% equity holding in Sweet Green Fields (stevia ingredient firm).





