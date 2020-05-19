Adhesives and Sealants Market Worth USD 66.76 Billion by 2026; Backed by Increasing Demand for Packaging Industry Worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are 3M, Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison, BASF SE, H.B. Fuller Company, Huntsman Corporation, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika AG and more players profiled in adhesives and sealants market research report

Adhesives and sealants are generally used across several industries such as automotive, construction, transportation, and packaging, among others. They are extensively used to conjoin two materials to make a component while their individual properties and benefits remain intact. The striking difference between adhesive and sealant is that an adhesive is applied to the surface to hold it firmly and bond two materials together, whereas a sealant is used fill gaps between two materials. Increasing construction activities owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is propelling the demand for adhesives and sealants across the globe.

Drivers and Restraints:

Product Innovation to Drive the Market

Constant changing dynamics of the market is propelling the companies to innovate their product line and develop novel products that is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Scientists of Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS), Stuttgart developed a novel reversible dry adhesive material that can repel any type of liquids in spite of their surface tension. Scientist Ville Liimatainen explains, “Our material has the capability to not only repel water but any type of oil too. A specific tip structure created by us ensures that the fibrils can easily fend every type of liquid, including oils that easily wet the surface owing to their low surface tension and cause loss of adhesion.

Furthermore, in May 2020, Georgia Institute of Technology Researchers announced that they have developed a novel method of manufacturing gecko-inspired adhesive materials that is cost-effective when compared to other methods. They further informed that they plan for its mass production to several manufacturing industries and households. Furthermore, polymers with this type of gecko adhesion surfaces can be extensively used to produce grippers to pick objects across assembly units in companies.

Segmentation:

Packaging and Construction Segment to Thrive Significantly

The paper and construction segment (By Application Type) held the largest share for the market and is expected to expand during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as rising packaged food market that involves 80% of adhesives required to pack food products. Furthermore, extensive application of adhesives to bind refined paper will boost the demand for the market in the forthcoming years. Similarly, building and construction segment will witness massive growth owing to high growth of construction activities that require adhesives and sealants across the globe.

Competitive Analysis:

Increasing Population in Asia-Pacific to Spurt Significant Demand

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to foresee massive demand during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing population that is propelling the demand for automotive and construction sectors in the region. Additionally, the region is anticipated to hold the highest global adhesive and sealants market revenue owing to rising expenditure for industrial sector. Furthermore, high demand for constructional activities and automotive in countries such as India and China will favor market growth in the region between 2019 and 2026.





Competitive Landscape:

Normet Launches Novel Tail Sealants to Propel Growth

According to Fortune Business Insights, the companies proliferating in the market are taking every possible advantage of the lucrative market to consolidate their position. They are doing so by adopting strategies such as novel product launches, merger and acquisitions, and expansion of facilities to strengthen market position. For instance, in May 2020, Normet, a fast growing sustainable solutions provider, unveiled its next generation tail sealants for its Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) product range. According to the company, the new range of sealants are eco-friendly and biodegradable along with being fire-resistant. Furthermore, the two sealants TamSeal TG91 and TamSeal TG92 have been manufactured by adopting plant-oil based technology that is safe for the environment.

