Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,142 in the last 365 days.

ORBCOMM to Participate at the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually (via conference call) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Contacts
Investor Inquiries:
Aly Bonilla
Vice President, Investor Relations
ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com 		 Media Inquiries:
Michelle Ferris
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6516
ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

ORBCOMM to Participate at the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.