Aeris Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as a Technology Partner to Help Drive Early Adoption and Innovation of 5G Technology

Aeris will provide IoT technical consulting to Seattle-based Lab to support 5G-related app development

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris , a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that it has joined the newly launched, Seattle-based, 5G Open Innovation Lab , an ecosystem for developers, enterprises, carriers and technology leaders, focused on helping startups utilize 5G to develop new capabilities, use cases and market categories.



Aeris will share its deep technical knowledge, developed over 20+ years of experience deploying complex IoT programs for Fortune 500 companies, with Lab members looking to develop IoT applications and use cases employing 5G technology. The company will work closely with the Lab’s founding partners, including Intel, T-Mobile, and other partners, to help entrepreneurs and developers gain access to engineering, technology and industry insights that will enable the startup community.

“We’re delighted to be an inaugural technology partner with the 5G Open Innovation Lab, working with the Lab as a mentor and technical advisor,” said Syed Zaeem Hosain, co-founder and CTO of Aeris. “Aeris has already been active in supporting the low power LTE-M, WAN portion of 5G, enabling services like propane tank capacity monitoring, smart metering, and smart homes. Near term, these low-usage applications will be one of the drivers in expanding the use and deployment of 5G. But over the longer term, we expect significant growth to come from high-usage, low-latency applications such as autonomous cars and virtual reality. We look forward to working with the Lab on future applications incorporating IoT and 5G and to further realizing its potential.”

Unique to the Lab’s approach is its focus on unifying an independent ecosystem by bringing together technology, financial and community partners and forward-thinking customers from industries such as media and entertainment, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare and retail.

“The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications,” said Jim Brisimitzis, managing partner of the 5G OI Lab. “This is not just any startup program. We are building a true partner ecosystem that will bring knowledge, resources and capital together to change the world in profound ways.”

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions working together with start-ups to fuel the development of new 5G capabilities and market categories that will transform the way we work, live and play both now and in the future. The Lab provides developers at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test, and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. To learn more about the Lab and its portfolio of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler. Visit www.aeris.com to learn how we can help you develop IoT services efficiently and economically.